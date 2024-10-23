Kelly Piquet enjoyed a night out in Austin after seeing her partner Max Verstappen secure a surprise podium finish at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.

The reigning Formula 1 world champion's top-three hopes appeared to have been dashed after being passed by title rival Lando Norris in the closing stages of Sunday's race.

Despite deliberation among the paddock over the move, the McLaren star's overtake was deemed to be against regulations having completed the manoeuvre off the track.

The FIA hit Norris with a five-second penalty following the incident, meaning he was forced to miss out on a podium in Austin, with his Red Bull counterpart taking a shock third place at the chequered flag.

Max Verstappen finished third at the US GP ahead of Lando Norris

Max Verstappen recently attended the wedding of a fellow racing star alongside Kelly Piquet

'Cowgirl' Piquet celebrates in style

Norris was far from impressed with the punishment handed out, and questioned Verstappen's tactics post-race.

The result was a significant blow to the 24-year-old's title prospects, who now finds himself 57 points behind with just five races remaining.

The thrilling battle between the pair somewhat overshadowed what was a brilliant day for Ferrari, who secured a first one-two in the States since 2006, with Charles Leclerc taking the win ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

With third position likely the best result achievable for Verstappen given the pace of the front two, he was delighted to finish best of the rest.

And his partner Piquet celebrated his shock podium appearance in style as she attended a party hosted by cosmetic giants Clarins, taking to Instagram to share snapshots of the exclusive event.

The Brazilian model has been in a relationship with Verstappen since 2021, and regularly attends grands prix in support of her partner.

The couple enjoyed some downtime together during the latest F1 break as they attended the wedding of Formula E star Antonio Felix da Costa.

