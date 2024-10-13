Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet STUN in wedding celebration

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have stunned fans after they were seen celebrating at a friend’s wedding together.

It has been a difficult few months on-track for the champion, who has been left frustrated by Red Bull’s decline in performance.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

READ MORE: Red Bull boss backs SACKED F1 star for Audi lineup

Despite being in the lead of the drivers’ championship, Verstappen has failed to win a race since the Spanish GP back in June, as his nearest title rival Lando Norris has edged closer in the title battle.

Just 52 points separate the pair with six races of the season remaining, as F1 heads to Texas for the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen hasn't won since the Spanish GP

Who will come out on top in the 2024 title battle?

Max Verstappen enjoys F1 break with Kelly Piquet

Whilst F1 has enjoyed a month long break since the Singapore GP, Red Bull have been hard at work trying to upgrade their car to improve their performance in Austin.

Meanwhile Verstappen has been enjoying some time off away from F1, after being embroiled in a row with the FIA in Singapore.

Following a clampdown on the use of foul-language, Verstappen was punished by the FIA for swearing during a press conference, igniting a rebellion from the Dutchman who refused to speak in subsequent press conferences.

However, Verstappen has left these issues behind him during the break and has enjoyed some down time with his family and partner Kelly Piquet.

READ MORE: ENORMOUS Red Bull change could wreck plan for Verstappen future

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen celebrate friend's wedding

The three-time world champion has been in a relationship with the Brazilian model since 2021, and the daughter of champion Nelson Piquet has been frequently seen in the F1 paddock supporting her partner.

Now the pair have been spotted by a fan at the wedding of Formula E star António Félix da Costa, in a post that has since been deleted on X.

The fan also spotted a video of the world champion dancing at the wedding, posted on another friends’ Instagram story, as Verstappen unwound ahead of the US GP.

READ MORE: Verstappen drops HUGE Red Bull exit clue

Related