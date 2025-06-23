Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has taken action to silence fans after his latest launch via social media did not go down well.

The ex-Red Bull driver was dropped from junior outfit Racing Bulls midway through the 2024 season, having failed to live up to the team's expectations.

Ever since his untimely departure from F1, Ricciardo's fans have pounced on every opportunity to get a glimpse into his life outside the sport, with little known about whether he would consider a return to racing in the future.

The 35-year-old largely uses his public social media platforms to launch his latest ventures away from the track, but when he took to Instagram to announce his recent partnership with Dabble, the comments did not reflect support.

The original post announcing his linkup with the Australian betting company now features a message from Instagram below the promotional video, which reads: "Comments on this post are limited."

This action from Instagram means fans can no longer remark on Ricciardo's announcement following the major backlash from those who questioned the career move.

Daniel Ricciardo is currently navigating life away from F1

Has Ricciardo turned his back on racing?

Despite a significant number of fans appearing to disagree with the Aussie racer's latest partnership, all it took was one post from Mercedes star George Russell to reveal that Ricciardo does still mingle with his former F1 colleagues to send fans back into a frenzy.

The Perth native was pictured at a padel court in Monaco, a racket sport which has become incredibly popular with F1 drivers lately, posing alongside close friend and Red Bull athlete Scotty James, McLaren star Oscar Piastri and Russell, who shared the moment via his own social media.

Instantly, fans flocked to the comments to express their happiness at seeing Ricciardo even simply back with his former co-stars, although it is looking increasingly unlikely the star will return to the track anytime soon, if ever.

His Dabble promo video featured heavily around the concept of retirement and having already denied a fan's request that he return to the sport with the new Cadillac F1 team, Ricciardo's future could see him go more off grid than ever.

