F1 News Today: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren

Lando Norris has hit a new low after the Canadian Grand Prix according to a former F1 driver, who also claimed McLaren would have made an internal ruling on their driver lineup as a result.

Brad Pitt handed shock McLaren F1 test

F1 movie star Brad Pitt was reportedly given a test in an old McLaren car at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Texas last week.

Horner reveals F1 contract problem as Verstappen Red Bull future uncertain

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has outlined what he believes to be a contract problem as conversations around Max Verstappen's future at the team continue.

Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the 'love' that he feels for his new surroundings at Ferrari.

Car FLIPS in controversial crash as Nurburgring 24 hour race ends in drama

A crash at the 2025 Nurburgring 24 Hours has resulted in a late change to the results after a dramatic end to the event.

Legendary F1 TV presenter RETIREMENT confirmed

A former F1 presenter and sports broadcasting legend has retired from presenting following a career that spanned 45 years.

