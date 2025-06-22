Car FLIPS in controversial crash as Nurburgring 24 hour race ends in drama

A crash at the 2025 Nurburgring 24 Hours has resulted in a late change to the results after a dramatic end to the event.

The controversial incident saw an Aston Martin flipped on its head, with the official Nurburgring account confirming the driver was ok after the incident.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as F1 team stuck with regret

A video of the collision posted to 'X' was accompanied by the caption: "What a crash while fighting for P1! Driver is ok."

The number 911 Manthey Porsche team drove a strong race thanks to the efforts of Kevin Estre, Ayhancan Guven and Thomas Preining but as the closing stages approached, they faced a challenge from the number 98 ROWE BMW of Kelvin van der Linde, Augusto Farfus, Jesse Krohn and Raffaele Marciello.

As the battle for P1 persisted, Estre, who was piloting the Porsche at the time, attempted to squeeze by the Dorr Motorsport Aston Martin of Rolf Scheibner down the right-hand side of the track, pushing Scheibner sideways down the circuit before the Aston Martin made contact with the barrier.

Scheibner then flipped his Aston Martin, with the vehicle landing on its head as debris was left scattered around the Nurburgring, with Marciello doing well to avoid his BMW becoming collateral damage.

The incident took place with less than six hours to go in the endurance event, with the commentary team immediately noting that the move would surely land Porsche with a penalty.

Penalty changes Nurburgring 24H winner after crash

Once Estre had finished his stint, he was summoned to the stewards to argue his case over the move, then under even more pressure after BMW argued a hefty penalty should be applied. It was then confirmed that Porsche were handed a major 1 minute and 40 second penalty, but Manthey protested the stewards decision, meaning the verdict played out post-race and changed the winner as a result.

Once the protest had been officially dismissed, BMW were declared victorious, handing the German outfit their first win at the iconic track since 2020.

What a crash while fighting for P1! Driver is ok. #24hNBR pic.twitter.com/BoiGyenPCu — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) June 22, 2025

READ MORE: Lando Norris hits new low as McLaren ruling 'decided'

Related