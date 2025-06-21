Porsche confirm driver health update after 'terrifying' Nurburgring crash

Porsche have issued an update on one of their star drivers after he was involved in a shocking crash this weekend.

Scherer Sport PHX racer Laurens Vanthoor had been in action during the Top Qualifying session for the 53rd Nurburgring 24 at Schwedenkreuz when his Porsche 911 GT3 spun off the track at high speed.

The vehicle collided heavily with the guardrail before coming to a stop in the gravel track, prompting serious concerns over the Belgian's welfare.

Although the car suffered significant damage, Vanthoor was able to walk away from the site without support before being treated at an on-site medical centre.

And much to the relief of motorsport fans worldwide, a team spokesperson confirmed that he is 'Okay so far', as reported by Sportscar 365.

The session was immediately red-flagged and postponed for later in the day due to extensive repair work having to be carried out on the barriers.

Vanthoor 'grateful' to walk away unscathed

Vanthoor took to X within hours of the crash on Friday evening to release his own statement which read: "Lately things have been going very well. But in life, every now and then you get a wake up call.

"Today was one of those days. I had a very bad crash during qualifying, probably the biggest one of my career.

"I'm very grateful to have walked away from this one. I'm not going to tell the perfect Instagram life story, the reality is that is tough.

"It hurts both on the body and in the head to experience these things. But without a doubt I will overcome this setback.

"For now, just happy and grateful to go back home and spend time with my family.

"Sorry to everyone on car #16, and thank you for all the messages and people supporting me."

