Bonkers race produces CRAZIEST finish ever

F1 has lost its touch. The unpredictability, the excitement, and the craziness of racing haven't been present in the pinnacle of motorsport for a long time.

The last race on the 2025 calendar took place in Montreal, but after fans were forced to watch the Canadian Grand Prix finish under safety car conditions, GPFans understands if you are yearning for some racing action which promises to be a lot more unpredictable.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren

We present to you the Championship Off-Road Racing Series, which took to Crandon International Raceway across the pond last weekend for the 32nd Annual Forest County Potawatomi Crandon Brush Run.

The off-road track near Wisconsin saw race leader and home hero Keegan Kincaid taken out by CJ Greaves, one half of the famous father-son racing duo, completed by his senior, Johnny Greaves.

In a crash that is in serious contention for the craziest last lap incident in all of motorsport, Kincaid was left parked at the side of the track after Greaves rammed straight into the side of him.

The collision left the two rivals stuck together, with the wheels of Greaves' Monster Energy Pro4 truck locked onto Kincaid's Lucas Oil Pro2 vehicle, neither driver able to get out of the mess in the final moments of the Pro2 vs Pro4 event.

The duo span around the dirt track as one, both stars desperately sticking down the throttle in an attempt to be set free, with the third-place Kyle Chaney nearing closer.

Last-lap madness ends in home hero victory

After what must have felt like a lifetime for Kincaid, who was desperate for another win on home soil, the 29-year-old finally got loose from Greaves' truck, losing bodywear in the process just as the marshals appeared to lend a helping hand.

With Greaves also now free to race to the line the number 33 driver sped off in his Pro4 vehicle, but was swiftly met by Chaney who had caught up to the frontrunners, providing fans with an entertaining finish.

Greaves squeezed his monster-sponsored truck through leaving Chaney in his dust, but it was Kincaid who managed to claw back the win, crossing the line first at Crandon International Raceway.

Taking to Instagram after the insane closing stage, Kincaid said: "Thought I would know what to say to this morning but I’m still Speechless…"

The craziest final lap in all of racing! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hl6PasdF2E — Championship Off-Road (@ChampsOffRoad) June 23, 2025

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related