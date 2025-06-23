The director of the upcoming F1 movie has described why acting star Simone Ashley's role in the film has been significantly reduced.

Ashley is best known for her roles in British TV series Bridgerton and Sex Education, but she has also played parts in major films including The Little Mermaid and Straight Outta Compton

She is listed on the cast for the F1 film alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris, but her role has been rumoured to be very small compared to what was first expected.

Critics who have been given an early watch of the upcoming release seemed to suggest that Ashley does not even have a speaking part in the film, in what could be seen as a major snub to the talented actor.

Now, Joseph Kosinski, director of the F1 film, has explained why her role is not particularly big, despite having filmed a lot of content featuring the Bridgerton star.

"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use," Kosinski told People magazine. "There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut."

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star as team-mates Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce in the film

Kosinski then added: "But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."

Is Simone Ashley in the F1 movie?

Ashley's undisclosed character has been cut from the film, and she will not have any speaking parts, despite having been seen at multiple race weekends alongside Pitt and Idris.

She is expected to be in the background of some scenes, but critics have pointed out that she is a rather expensive extra considering her talent and pedigree in the acting world.

Nevertheless, the Bridgerton star has revealed that she did enjoy being involved in the filming of the new release, getting to go to a number of F1 races due to the producers' focus on trying to replicate a real-life F1 feel.

Ashley told ELLE: "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many grands prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."

When will the F1 movie be released?

The 2025 grid have already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie, and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?

The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.

