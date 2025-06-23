Why the F1 movie muted Bridgerton star
Why the F1 movie muted Bridgerton star
The director of the upcoming F1 movie has described why acting star Simone Ashley's role in the film has been significantly reduced.
Ashley is best known for her roles in British TV series Bridgerton and Sex Education, but she has also played parts in major films including The Little Mermaid and Straight Outta Compton
F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren
She is listed on the cast for the F1 film alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris, but her role has been rumoured to be very small compared to what was first expected.
Critics who have been given an early watch of the upcoming release seemed to suggest that Ashley does not even have a speaking part in the film, in what could be seen as a major snub to the talented actor.
Now, Joseph Kosinski, director of the F1 film, has explained why her role is not particularly big, despite having filmed a lot of content featuring the Bridgerton star.
"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use," Kosinski told People magazine. "There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut."
Kosinski then added: "But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."
Is Simone Ashley in the F1 movie?
Ashley's undisclosed character has been cut from the film, and she will not have any speaking parts, despite having been seen at multiple race weekends alongside Pitt and Idris.
She is expected to be in the background of some scenes, but critics have pointed out that she is a rather expensive extra considering her talent and pedigree in the acting world.
Nevertheless, the Bridgerton star has revealed that she did enjoy being involved in the filming of the new release, getting to go to a number of F1 races due to the producers' focus on trying to replicate a real-life F1 feel.
Ashley told ELLE: "I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie. I got to experience many grands prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again."
When will the F1 movie be released?
The 2025 grid have already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie, and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?
The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lando Norris sidelined as McLaren make Austrian Grand Prix driver change
- 42 minutes ago
Ferrari make F1 driver SWITCH ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Why the F1 movie muted Bridgerton star
- 2 hours ago
F1 owners issued confirmation for $4.2BILLION MotoGP takeover
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren
- Today 16:06
F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spielberg
- Today 14:55
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june