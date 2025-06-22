Brad Pitt handed shock McLaren F1 test
Brad Pitt handed shock McLaren F1 test
F1 movie star Brad Pitt was reportedly given a test in an old McLaren car at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Texas last week.
Pitt has become a star of F1 in the past few seasons, regularly appearing at race weekends dressed in his APX GP gear as filming for the upcoming release took place at real-life F1 race weekends.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as F1 team stuck with regret
The Hollywood A-lister plays Sonny Hayes in the new film, a retired F1 racer who decides to rejoin the sport to race for the newly-formed APX GP team alongside rookie Joshua Pearce - who is played by British actor Damson Idris.
While Pitt was required to do a fair amount of training in an F2 car for the film, it was thought that he had never actually driven an F1 car.
However, that appears to have changed in the immediate aftermath of the premiere for the film which took place in New York last week.
Pitt flew straight from New York to Austin, Texas to take part in a test with McLaren at COTA, with Lando Norris showing the star the ropes before Pitt raced a few laps himself according to Autosport.
A social media post from the team hinted at the test, reading: "It's a Sonny day in Austin".
Why McLaren and not Mercedes or Ferrari for Pitt?
Lewis Hamilton is receiving a production credit for the new F1 film, and various Hollywood stars have praised his role in the making of the film, including Pitt, Idris, Jerry Bruckheimer and Hans Zimmer.
This also meant that the film's stars built up good relationships with Toto Wolff and George Russell during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, yet it is McLaren that have been the first to offer Pitt an actual test, rather than Mercedes.
Hamilton, of course, has moved to Ferrari now, and both Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski were seen in the Ferrari garage at the Canadian GP, before the film's stars and F1 drivers and team principals flew straight from Canada to New York for the premiere.
When will the F1 movie be released?
The 2025 grid have already been treated to their own private viewing of the movie, and the first critics' reviews of the blockbuster have already begun to roll in, but when can you go and watch it?
The new film is set for international release on Wednesday, June 25, which is when it will hit UK cinemas. The long-awaited spectacle will then be released on June 27 in North America.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Brad Pitt handed shock McLaren F1 test
- 17 minutes ago
Shock F1 driver predicted to win EVERY race if one small change made
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as F1 team stuck with regret
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion reveals €100m fortune despite flying taxi blunder
- 2 hours ago
F1's never been bigger...but the sport has lost its soul
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 boss given decisive verdict amid fierce criticism
- Today 14:56
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june