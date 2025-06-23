Apple CONFIRM new 'inspiring' Lewis Hamilton documentary

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the brand are set to release a documentary on seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's life via their streaming platform, Apple TV.

Hamilton is statistically the most successful racer in the history of F1, having claimed the most victories, pole positions and podiums, and the joint-most world championships.

He is a seven-time champion, with six of those seven championships being won in a highly successful 12-season spell with Mercedes between 2013-2024.

Now 40 years old, Hamilton has started a new adventure with the most successful team in F1 history, Ferrari, continuing his pursuit of an unprecedented eighth title with a new team.

Hamilton has regularly spoken out about his struggles to fit in as a youngster, recently revealing he'd been expelled from school in Stevenage as a teenager, and he is from a working class background.

When he joined the F1 grid in 2007, he became the first black driver to compete in an F1 race, and he is still the only black racer to have competed full-time in the sport.

Now, Cook has suggested that this background has inspired him in his career as a tech tycoon, and revealed that Apple will have a documentary on Hamilton's career coming out in the near future.

"Lewis is very inspiring for me," Cook said in an interview with Variety. "He came from a working-class family, he broke all of the 'then rules' about who was going to be driving and who couldn't drive. Started with a go-kart and now he's an F1 driver. That's an incredible life story.

"Fortunately, we're also doing a documentary on Lewis, and I can't wait. I can't wait, because I think it's the ripple in the pond that will inspire millions of people."

Hamilton's off-track work

As well as being a legend of F1, Hamilton is also involved in lots of charity work away from the F1 track.

His charity Mission 44 was set up in 2021, and seeks to try and 'drive change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM'.

Hamilton has regularly spoken out about societal issues within the UK, and recently met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, where the pair spoke about how best to ensure students from all backgrounds feel supported in school.

In these senses, he is also a role model for people who may not even be fans of F1, and a documentary surrounding his life would surely point to that fact, too.

