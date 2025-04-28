Where is Daniel Ricciardo? What life after F1 looks like as star goes off grid

It has been seven months since we last saw Daniel Ricciardo line up on the grid behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Over the first six that followed his brutal axing from Racing Bulls, it was as if he'd never left. Weekly social media updates meant he was never too far from our thoughts.

Yes, when the 2025 season opener in Melbourne got underway in mid-March, things all seemed rosy for the popular Australian. Life away from F1 seemed to be suiting him just fine.

But since then? Radio silence. Perhaps he's finally taking a well-earned rest. Or maybe he's simply got too much on his plate to keep us all abreast of his whereabouts on a day-to-day basis. Who knows?

But while we wait with baited breath to hear from the man himself, let's remind ourselves of what the fan-favourite racer has been getting up to since being dropped by the Red Bull F1 family.

Enchante goes from strength to strength

It may have started out as nothing more than a bit of fun, according to the 35-year-old, but Enchante has since become a major part of Ricciardo's life.

The fashion brand has gone from strength to strength over the past two years, with Ricciardo now enjoying being able to take a more hands-on role in its development.

He was in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix to open a pop-up shop - following similar events in Las Vegas and Austin in 2024 - and declared the event a resounding success as fans flocked to the store.

Following the sellout event, Ricciardo promised he would be getting 'his sleeves rolled up' throughout the rest of the year as he looked to further extend the brand's appeal worldwide.

Exploring the wonderful world of wine

If a career in fashion doesn't work out, Ricciardo at least has plenty of options to fall back on, including within the food and drink industry.

Another of his solo projects, DR3 Wines, was in the headlines back in Australia after he teamed up with the country's famous liquor store, Dan Murphy's.

Ricciardo even starred in a series of adverts promoting his latest products as he once again demonstrated his comfort in front of the camera. As if we needed reminding.

Ricciardo enjoys some R&R

After spending the best part of 13 years consumed by the pressure of F1, the former Red Bull racer has certainly earned the right to enjoy some downtime.

And he has of course duly obliged, making a number of appearances at some of the world's biggest sporting events.

In January, he was spotted donning a Buffalo Bills jersey as he watched the team defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL play-offs.

Ricciardo has made no secret of his love of the American sport, and the Bills in particular, previously sharing details of his 'bromance' with quarterback Josh Allen.

Return to F1 on the cards with Cadillac?

It remains to be seen if Ricciardo will ever return to F1 again and there has been no shortage of speculation on his future following his Racing Bulls departure.

In truth, it would be a huge surprise to see him make a comeback, but with Cadillac looking for an experienced driver to fill one of their two driver spots ahead of their introduction to the sport next year, his name has unsurprisingly continued to be frequently brought up in the discussion.

Ricciardo, for what it's worth, isn't holding out hope for another opportunity after being shown the door by both Racing Bulls and McLaren during the final years of his career, but it would be interesting to see his official response should an offer come his way. Surely he couldn't turn it down?

Even if his time in F1 is over, he remains one of the most sought-after names in motorsport, with racing series bosses across the world all desperate to secure his signature.

Good luck getting a hold of him though. For now, he's well and truly off the grid.

