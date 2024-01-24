Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career has not only brought him global recognition but also substantial wealth.

Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian driver affectionately known as "The Honey Badger," is not only a popular figure and one of the most likeable drivers in F1 but also a man of considerable wealth.

Ricciardo's F1 journey began in 2011, and his trajectory has been characterised by both triumphs and challenges.

After a promising start with HRT, he transitioned to Toro Rosso in 2012 before making a pivotal move to Red Bull in 2014, where he established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

During his stint with the energy drink giant, the Aussie claimed seven race victories and 29 podium finishes, and he finished high up in the world championship in 2014 and 2016, finishing third in both seasons.

But despite his success, Ricciardo faced stiff competition from Max Verstappen, leading to his decision to move to Renault in 2019. He bagged two podium finishes before switching to McLaren in 2021.

In a remarkable feat, he clinched his eighth victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, marking McLaren's first triumph since 2012.

However, Ricciardo's contract was terminated by the Woking-based team at the end of the 2022 season. In 2023, he returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver, eventually landing a seat mid-season at AlphaTauri (now known as VisaCashApp RB), where he currently races.

Now, let's explore Ricciardo's current salary and net worth.

Daniel Ricciardo net worth as of 2024

While Daniel Ricciardo's current salary with VCARB remains undisclosed, it is believed to be comparable to his predecessor, Nyck de Vries, who reportedly earned around $2 million.

This is significantly lower than his previous salaries with McLaren, which stood at $10 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.

However, Ricciardo received huge financial compensation following his exit from McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

The team paid him $18 million as they terminated his contract with one year remaining. Additionally, he earned $2.1 million during his stint as Red Bull's reserve driver.

But Ricciardo's wealth extends far beyond his F1 earnings, thanks to a diversified portfolio of income streams.

He has secured lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Optus, OKX, St. Hugo, GoPro, Beats By Dre, EA Sports, Thorne, and Save The Children.

He also launched his own wine label, DR3, in partnership with St Hugo Wines, with one of the choices on offer branded as 'Impeccable and unapologetic', and his clothing line, "Enchanté," in 2023.

These endeavours, combined with his F1 career earnings, have contributed to an estimated net worth of $50 million for the Australian.

Daniel Ricciardo luxury assets

Joining the likes of many F1 drivers, Ricciardo has made Monaco his home since 2013, drawn to its reputation as a tax haven. His one-bedroom apartment is estimated to be worth $2 million.

The Australian also owns a palatial Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, valued at a cool $13 million. This luxurious abode boasts a spacious entertaining terrace, a sunbathing balcony, a mesmerising pool, a spa, and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

And, of course, Ricciardo maintains a connection to his roots by keeping a base in his hometown of Perth. The property features an underground garage and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Beyond his impressive real estate portfolio, the Honey Badger also owns a stunning car collection, which includes the Toyota Hilux, Porsche 918 Spyder, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Ford F-150 Raptor, Renault Megane RS, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 675LT, and McLaren 720s.

