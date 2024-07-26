close global

Ricciardo's Belgian GP faces HURDLE as investigation begins

Daniel Ricciardo already has a significant hurdle to overcome as his RB has been investigated following concerns in practice.

The Aussie’s F1 future has been the subject of increased speculation thus far this season, with reports fluctuating between him losing his seat to joining Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Marko delivers 'STUPID' verdict on Red Bull star as F1 team boss set to be 'replaced'

READ MORE: Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow

Whilst Yuki Tsunoda has been secured at the team next season, Ricciardo’s future remains undecided and will remain as such throughout the summer break.

RB’s CEO, Peter Bayer, revealed Ricciardo will take part in a test alongside Liam Lawson and Tsunoda, the results of which could inform his F1 future, but his attention will be drawn to the Belgian GP this weekend after concerning gremlins emerged during Friday practice.

Daniel Ricciardo has had mixed fortunes this season
Could Daniel Ricciardo join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

Daniel Ricciardo reports issues in FP2 at Belgian GP

As the drivers completed their race runs during FP2 at the Belgian GP, Ricciardo reported an issue with his RB.

"Something feels strange. The car feels wobbly like I've got a broken roll bar or something,” Ricciardo said.

“We can see the problem,” the team confirmed.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

Daniel Ricciardo reported problems in Belgium

With four minutes remaining of the session, the 35-year-old was asked to halt his race runs due to the unspecified problem, and retreated to the RB garage.

The Aussie managed to make it back out to complete a short run, where he reported that everything seemed okay with his car.

Despite this, after the race RB team principal, Laurent Mekies, was unavailable to speak to the media, as the team investigated the issue on Ricciardo’s car.

It was a disappointing session for the team with Tsunoda finishing P20, and Ricciardo only managing P14.

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange

