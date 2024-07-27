FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix
FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull have breached curfew rules on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Red Bull have already been hit with multiple penalties this weekend, with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda both receiving a grid drop.
F1 HEADLINES: Wolff provides Hamilton replacement hints as FIA slam star with astonishing penalty
READ MORE: F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix
The three-time world champion will take a 10-place grid penalty after exceeding his allowance on his ICE, meaning he will start the grand prix no higher than 11th.
Tsunoda will serve a hefty 60-place grid penalty after making six power unit changes and will start the race from the back of the grid.
Will Red Bull struggle in Belgium?
In addition to their grid penalties, Red Bull have breached the FIA’s curfew rules on Friday at Spa.
According to the Technical Delegate’s report, members of the team who were associated with the operation of the car ‘were within the confines of the circuit during the eleven and a half (11.5) hour period which commenced at 22:00 on 26 July.
This is ‘fourteen and a half (14.5) hours before the scheduled start time of P3 and ends three (3) hours before the scheduled start time of P3 at 09:30 on 27 July.’
READ MORE: Verstappen hit with PENALTY in Belgium as Red Bull suffer double blow
Whilst the Red Bull team did break curfew, no further action was taken as the rule can be broken twice in one season before a team is punished.
According to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz: "The mechanics were making precautionary measures to perform some checks they wanted to run."
Despite being at a disadvantage this weekend, Verstappen has a comfortable 76 point lead ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.
However, the constructors’ is much closer with 51 points between McLaren and Red Bull meaning this weekend could be pivotal in this championship.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Verstappen DEFIED as stunning Vettel prediction comes true
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Dramatic session red flagged twice as rain chaos hits Spa
- 1 hour ago
F1 driver in high-speed Spa crash as session red flagged
- 2 hours ago
- 1
FIA confirm Red Bull curfew BREACH at Belgian Grand Prix
- 32 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton achieves ‘UNIQUE’ F1 accolade
- 3 hours ago
Sainz in race to secure F1 future as walls start to close in
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep