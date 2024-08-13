Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races
Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races
Some of Formula 1's most popular tracks could be at risk as several countries queue up to host races in the future.
F1's 2024 calendar is already the longest the sport has ever seen, with 24 grands prix and six sprint races taking place over 24 rounds from March to December.
Given the current burden that is placed on team personnel and the drivers, it is unthinkable that the calendar could be extended much further, meaning any new races would likely mean having to remove other events.
Now, it appears that some of the sport's most iconic and historic tracks could be vulnerable if indeed new countries are given the green light to host a grand prix.
Which F1 tracks are vulnerable?
Interest in hosting F1 races is not new information, of course. It has been known for months now that two countries in Asia are keen on bringing the sport to their respective country.
A surprise comeback for South Korea has been touted, for example, whilst Thailand is also a potential contender to host a grand prix.
More recently, Rwanda has put itself forward as an option, with plans for a permanent circuit to be built which could potentially see F1 return to Africa.
Of course, if those countries were to join the calendar, other races would have to make way, and these could include some of the sport's most historic tracks.
That is according to BBC Sport's Andrew Benson, who was recently quizzed on which tracks are vulnerable as new countries look to host races.
"The obvious race to fall off the calendar would be the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as the second event in Italy," Benson explained.
"But there has also been talk of rotating some of the European races - for example, Belgium and the Netherlands taking it in turns to host year to year.
"And Canada is under serious threat even for next year because the organisation is considered to have fallen below standards in recent years, and Montreal is under pressure to improve that."
