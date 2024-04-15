A surprise comeback may be on the cards after recent reports suggest an interested party may be looking to return to F1.

The F1 thrill is difficult to shake for many involved in the sport, from drivers to team personnel.

Many F1 champions have retired and made comebacks into the sport, including Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen.

Sebastian Vettel who retired from the sport in 2021, has made headlines recently following a hypercar test for Porsche Penske, and rumours he may join Mercedes in 2025.

Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen both retired from F1 and returned

Sebastian Vettel completed a hypercar test earlier this year

South Korea hopes to host F1 race

Not only do individuals make surprise returns to F1, but so do motorsport circuits and their former host countries.

F1 has enjoyed an influx of new destinations and circuits, including Miami and Las Vegas, prompted by a growth in a US audience.

It has also been reported that a fourth American circuit could find its way onto the F1 calendar in the guise of a Chicago GP.

In addition to this, South Korea may also wish to return to F1.

The South Korean GP was held from 2010-2013 at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam, however the Grand Prix was cancelled due to financial problems.

F1 has added new races to its calendar including Las Vegas

South Korea has expressed interest in returning to F1 with a race in the city of Incheon.

"Incheon is the best place in South Korea to host Formula 1," Incheon's mayor Yoo Jeong-bok said to Yonhap News.

"We have a great transportation network with places like Incheon Airport and Incheon Port, as well as many luxury accommodations.”

“We will start large-scale talks to bring F1 to Incheon."

