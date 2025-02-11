Kelly Piquet teases major baby UPDATE in gender reveal slip

Kelly Piquet, the girlfriend of reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has potentially let slip some major baby news following the announcement that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Verstappen finished 2024 on a high after securing his fourth consecutive drivers' title at the Las Vegas GP in November before announcing during the final race weekend of the year that he was also set to become a father.

The Dutchman's dominance of the pack continued last season but the Red Bull star faced fiercer competition than his past campaigns as McLaren and Lando Norris emerged as title rivals, especially after Verstappen's dip in performance over the summer.

Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri eventually secured a title victory for the team in the constructors' standings, beating both Ferrari and Red Bull to the top spot.

Verstappen held off the stiff competition from his British rival however and claimed yet another championship victory despite his team-mate at the time, Sergio Perez, finishing eighth in the drivers' standings.

Max Verstappen won the F1 2024 drivers' championship

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet spent their winter holiday celebrating with Piquet's daughter Penelope

Piquet picks pink in social media baby tease

With a tough year on track expected for Verstappen as McLaren appear confident of their continued advantage over their rivals, the four-time champion spent the off-season enjoying time with friends and family.

Although the F1 star and his girlfriend Piquet don't yet share a child of their own, they did have their hands full over the holidays entertaining Penelope, the daughter that Brazilian model Piquet shares with former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Now, some eagle-eyed fans have taken to social media platform 'X' to note that a snap of Piquet picking out some pink baby clothes whilst browsing through a shop could be an indicator of the baby's gender.

With Verstappen already acting as a self-proclaimed 'bonus dad' for Penelope, the champion will no doubt be well prepared for the baby's arrival regardless of whether it is a girl or a boy.