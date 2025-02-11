Kelly Piquet teases major baby UPDATE in gender reveal slip
Kelly Piquet teases major baby UPDATE in gender reveal slip
Kelly Piquet, the girlfriend of reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has potentially let slip some major baby news following the announcement that the couple are expecting their first child together.
Verstappen finished 2024 on a high after securing his fourth consecutive drivers' title at the Las Vegas GP in November before announcing during the final race weekend of the year that he was also set to become a father.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton HUMBLED as Red Bull star delivers brutal verdict over 2025 debate
READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision
The Dutchman's dominance of the pack continued last season but the Red Bull star faced fiercer competition than his past campaigns as McLaren and Lando Norris emerged as title rivals, especially after Verstappen's dip in performance over the summer.
Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri eventually secured a title victory for the team in the constructors' standings, beating both Ferrari and Red Bull to the top spot.
Verstappen held off the stiff competition from his British rival however and claimed yet another championship victory despite his team-mate at the time, Sergio Perez, finishing eighth in the drivers' standings.
To celebrate Verstappen’s fourth championship, click here to pre-order the official champion cap, as worn by the Red Bull driver following his championship-winning drive in Las Vegas.
READ MORE: Early Hamilton Ferrari EXIT tipped
Piquet picks pink in social media baby tease
With a tough year on track expected for Verstappen as McLaren appear confident of their continued advantage over their rivals, the four-time champion spent the off-season enjoying time with friends and family.
Although the F1 star and his girlfriend Piquet don't yet share a child of their own, they did have their hands full over the holidays entertaining Penelope, the daughter that Brazilian model Piquet shares with former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
Now, some eagle-eyed fans have taken to social media platform 'X' to note that a snap of Piquet picking out some pink baby clothes whilst browsing through a shop could be an indicator of the baby's gender.
With Verstappen already acting as a self-proclaimed 'bonus dad' for Penelope, the champion will no doubt be well prepared for the baby's arrival regardless of whether it is a girl or a boy.
sooooooo ….. it’s a girl? 👧 💗 pic.twitter.com/VP4PAXrOfB— nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) February 11, 2025
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren driver announces SHOCK exit as F1 champion signs for new team - GPFans F1 Recap
- 11 minutes ago
Kelly Piquet teases major baby UPDATE in gender reveal slip
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton tipped to face Ricciardo problem at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
F1 team reveal NEW NAME in major announcement
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm major 2025 position after baffling announcement
- Yesterday 19:57
Verstappen STUNS fans in new role announcement
- Yesterday 18:57