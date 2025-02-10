Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges

Shock footage has been released showing Lance Stroll testing in a different motorsport series, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Stroll's position as an Aston Martin F1 driver has been called into question of late, following rumours of an Aston Martin swoop for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, rumours that the team have firmly denied.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen teases career SWITCH as boss delivers ‘poison’ warning in Red Bull battle

READ MORE: McLaren F1 team AXE driver in shock decision

The Silverstone-based outfit suffered a poor season in 2024, not claiming a single podium, and finishing a distant fifth in the constructors' standings.

Stroll finished 132 points behind veteran racer Fernando Alonso in 2023, finishing 46 points behind the two-time champion last season too.

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso form Aston Martin's driver lineup

Lawrence Stroll is the owner of the Aston Martin F1 team

READ MORE: Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

Stroll's new adventure

Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll owns the Aston Martin F1 team, which has led some to suggest that the Canadian's position is likely to remain safe.

Aston Martin are set to welcome design genius Adrian Newey into their ranks in March, and they harbour ambitions of becoming a championship-winning outfit once new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

43-year-old Alonso has recently signed a new contract to remain with the team, while young stars such as Felipe Drugovich, Tina Hausmann and Jak Crawford offer hope for the future.

Now, Stroll has been spotted taking part in a different motorsport category, testing a Citreon rally car in some shock footage that has appeared on YouTube.

Leandro Lemos Motorsport posted the footage of Stroll testing the Rally2 car in Fafe, Portugal.