close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges

Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges

Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges

Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges

Shock footage has been released showing Lance Stroll testing in a different motorsport series, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Stroll's position as an Aston Martin F1 driver has been called into question of late, following rumours of an Aston Martin swoop for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, rumours that the team have firmly denied.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen teases career SWITCH as boss delivers ‘poison’ warning in Red Bull battle

READ MORE: McLaren F1 team AXE driver in shock decision

The Silverstone-based outfit suffered a poor season in 2024, not claiming a single podium, and finishing a distant fifth in the constructors' standings.

Stroll finished 132 points behind veteran racer Fernando Alonso in 2023, finishing 46 points behind the two-time champion last season too.

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso form Aston Martin's driver lineup
Lawrence Stroll is the owner of the Aston Martin F1 team

READ MORE: Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

Stroll's new adventure

Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll owns the Aston Martin F1 team, which has led some to suggest that the Canadian's position is likely to remain safe.

Aston Martin are set to welcome design genius Adrian Newey into their ranks in March, and they harbour ambitions of becoming a championship-winning outfit once new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

43-year-old Alonso has recently signed a new contract to remain with the team, while young stars such as Felipe Drugovich, Tina Hausmann and Jak Crawford offer hope for the future.

Now, Stroll has been spotted taking part in a different motorsport category, testing a Citreon rally car in some shock footage that has appeared on YouTube.

Leandro Lemos Motorsport posted the footage of Stroll testing the Rally2 car in Fafe, Portugal.

Which driver will get the most penalties next season?

READ MORE: Early Hamilton Ferrari EXIT tipped

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Aston Martin Lance Stroll
Aston Martin unveil STUNNING 2025 car design after Newey arrival
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin unveil STUNNING 2025 car design after Newey arrival

  • February 6, 2025 09:42
F1 champion announces NEW deal in official statement
F1 Social

F1 champion announces NEW deal in official statement

  • January 18, 2025 18:12

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 legend makes SURPRISE appearance as 2025 release details unveiled

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Perez tipped for SHOCK F1 comeback in 2026

  • 1 hour ago
Racing News

F1 safety device hailed after HORROR red flag crash

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen teases career SWITCH as boss delivers ‘poison’ warning in Red Bull battle

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin

Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Mercedes reveal major driver release in announcement

  • Today 09:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x