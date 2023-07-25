MAJOR F1 technical changes revealed ahead of 2026 regulation revamp

Harry Smith

Some of the major technical changes in the 2026 regulations have been revealed, with reports from Germany suggesting that fans are in for some major innovations.

The 2026 technical regulation changes have long been marked out as a potential turning point for F1, much in the same way the 2022 regulation changes shook up the order.

As F1 targets a more sustainable future, updating the regulations to push hybrid technology to new limits will be even more pivotal.

The 2022 regulations were introduced with the primary goal of allowing cars to race closer with the previous era of cars suffering greatly when following in dirty air.

Technical shake-up in 2026

According to a report from German news outlet Auto Motor und Sport, the 2026 regulations will take the teams further down the hybrid power unit route.

The report states that: "Today, the MGU-K contributes 120 kilowatts (163 hp) to the total output. In 2026 it should be 350 kilowatts (475 hp). And that has consequences.

"As things stand at present, the weight of the drive units will increase by around 40 kilograms to 190 kilograms.

"And the electrical energy must first be reliably recuperated."

Red Bull have dominated the sport since the 2022 regulation shift

As well as the increased importance of electrical energy, there are two other takeaways from the report relating to the new technical regulations.

Firstly, there looks set to be a major change to the gearboxes, which will be reduced from the current eight-gear configuration to six.

Secondly, the wheelbase on the new generation of F1 cars will be shortened by 30 centimetres.

With the new regulations still a while away from their implementation, more details are expected to emerge in due course.

