F1 franchise welcomes return of INCREDIBLE feature

The latest instalment of EA Sports’ Formula 1 titles will include the return of a fascinating feature for players of the game.

For years, gamers have been able to race against their favourite drivers from the sport in the career mode section of F1 games.

The titles hold an option to select your own team, teammate, length and difficulty of the F1 season in an attempt to win the world championship.

But it has been nearly a decade (not since 2015) since the series permitted you to drive as one of the 20 drivers on the grid exclusively in career mode.

The F1 24 game will be released on 31 May

The cover art for the standard edition of the F1 24 game

What's new in F1 24?

It’s something that fans have requested to return for a long time, and with the release of the F1 24 game from 31st May 2024, they may just receive that wish.

An overhauled career mode will also see a brand-new ‘recognition system’ - designed to gauge the level of a driver and dictate which teams will be interested in them.

Senior creative director of the F1 games, Lee Mather, explained how the new system works.

“You can set yourself incredibly lofty goals and then find yourself not achieving them, your reputation in the paddock starts to go down, the chance the team you're negotiating with is going to actually take you at the end of the contract window is reduced," he said.

“So then you need to go back in and start renegotiating those terms, setting some realistic goals.

“But then obviously if you start to negotiate too low, they’re going to say ‘this driver’s blatantly not good enough for us’, and the opportunity goes away and then you need to start looking at other opportunities.

“So you could find yourself negotiating your way back down the grid if things aren’t going to plan.”

Players can drive as any one of the 20 F1 drivers in career mode

Among the changes is the reintroduction of being able to select a real F1 or F2 driver in career mode and act out seasons of racing from behind the screen.

Depending on the driver selected, negotiations all start in a different place based on the reputation and success levels of that individual – James Hunt, a new ‘icon’ driver for 2024 would be in a good position to negotiate with stronger teams whereas a greener driver like Logan Sargeant wouldn’t be.

It’s not long before the game is released on 31 May and fans get the opportunity to delve into the exciting features of the F1 24 game.

After a few stagnant years, a wave of changes will go a long way towards making the game more interactive and exciting than ever.

