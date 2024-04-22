FIA confirm F1 team PUNISHMENT after causing injury

The FIA have given a team a huge fine after a bizarre incident during the Chinese Grand Prix.

BWT Alpine have been awarded a €10,000 fine for an unsafe incident during a pit stop.

The French team have rapidly fallen down the grid in 2024, but were on the cusp of points at the Chinese Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon finishing in 11th place.

Pierre Gasly finished 13th and the team leaves China without a single point in the constructors’ championship.

Esteban Ocon was close to a points finish in China

Alpine currently has 0 points in the constructors' championship

Alpine fined for bizarre pit stop

A botched pit stop saw Pierre Gasly’s car come into contact with a team member who was pushed over and lightly injured.

This breaches Article 3.2 of the FIA Sporting Regulations where:

“Competitors must ensure that their cars comply with the conditions of eligibility and safety throughout each free practice session, qualifying session, sprint qualifying session shootout, sprint session and the race.”

Whilst the team member is reported to be fine it has ensured Alpine have been hit with a €10,000 fine.

Pierre Gasly avoided a penalty for the incident

The FIA explains that the team were penalised instead of Gasly because:

“He was given the green light and he released the clutch and moved the car forward. However, he immediately stopped the car when the light turned red. We determined that the team was wholly responsible for what transpired.

“We accordingly imposed a fine of €10,000 for not ensuring that the car complied with the conditions of eligibility and safety during the race.”

