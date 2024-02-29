F1 announce KEY date for gaming fans

EA Sports have officially revealed the first teaser trailer and release date for the upcoming F1 video game.

The modern version of the game first launched in 2009 and is developed by Codemasters and published by EA after the latter bought the company in 2021.

The game has been ever popular with racing and gaming fans as it offers a brilliant simulation experience with exciting modes such as My Team, Braking Point and F1 World.

And on Tuesday, EA officially unveiled when the next addition of the game, F1 24, is set to drop.

A Sports have set 31 May has the release date for the F1 24 video game

Fans who pre-order the game will get access to some of the 2024 liveries before the game is released

The liveries include McLaren, Alpine, Williams and Haas

EA reveal F1 24 release date

In a post of the game’s official X account, EA revealed that the game is to be released on the 31st May.

#F124 🟣📅 May 31



Pre-order today and get closer to the grid with immediate access to select 2024 team liveries in #F123 https://t.co/GmTjjE0Xvc



Full reveal in April. pic.twitter.com/0w7XqaPrr6 — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) February 27, 2024

However, if players are to pre-order the Champions Edition before the 24th April, they will get the game three days early (28 May) and immediate access to select 2024 liveries that can be used in the current game’s – F1 23 – time trial mode.

The liveries that will be made available are McLaren, Alpine, Williams and Haas, and players will also get access to McLaren and Alpine F1’s eSports liveries, which they can use in both F1 23 time trial and in F1 24 when the game is released.

Pre-ordering the game also comes with the VIP Podium Pass to gain extra rewards, 18,000 PitCoin to purchase helmet, suit and car designs in-game, as well as two new legendary icons to be used in My Team Career Mode.

The full reveal for the game is set to be released in April.

