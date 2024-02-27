Horner Red Bull investigation 'COMPLETED' as new verdict date given
Red Bull's investigation into team principal Christian Horner has reportedly been completed, with a document in the hands of the wider Red Bull brand.
Formula 1 veteran Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation by his team following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' that were first reported by De Telegraaf.
The 50-year-old has stayed in his role throughout the course of the investigation, and was present during pre-season testing last week, where he provided an update on the proceedings.
Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater revealed during testing that the investigation would be finished by 'Monday or Tuesday', and Sky Sports have now reported that it has been completed.
When will Horner's investigation be completed?
The result of the investigation will be released before the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, with an announcement expected later on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
That will mean that the investigation will not hang over into Red Bull's defence of their world championship crowns in the upcoming season, but depending on the verdict there will likely be a huge mass of media following the team closely in Bahrain.
Sky Sports say that the Red Bull GmbH board are now in possession of an extensive 100-page document given to them by a specialist barrister.
They report that confidentiality laws are likely to limit the amount of information shared publicly, but that the findings will be the result of a 'thorough and fair investigation'.
Formula 1 and the FIA both recently issued statements regarding the investigation into Horner's conduct, with the FIA reminding Red Bull to act with the 'highest standards' in mind.
