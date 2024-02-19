F1 News Today: Horner hit with relationship BREAKDOWN claim as Vegas future in doubt
McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird has revealed what he has heard about the relationship between Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.
Vegas officials reveal serious doubts about race's future
A Las Vegas official has disclosed that Clark County has not made a long-term commitment to hosting the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Strip every year.
F1 winner claims Ricciardo could make SHOCK move amid Hamilton drama
Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella believes that Daniel Ricciardo could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.
Brundle outlines Hamilton expectations for ‘farewell tour’
Martin Brundle believes that Lewis Hamilton will give his all in what he hopes will be a ‘farewell tour’ at Mercedes this season.
Schumacher reveals 'excitement' over potential F1 return
Mick Schumacher has spoken about the ‘excitement’ over a potential return to F1 in 2025.
