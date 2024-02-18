Brundle outlines Hamilton expectations for ‘farewell tour’

Martin Brundle believes that Lewis Hamilton will give his all in what he hopes will be a ‘farewell tour’ at Mercedes this season.

2024 will be Hamilton’s 12th and final season with the German constructor – marking the end of a historic partnership that has spanned over a decade since he debuted in F1 with his Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2007.

In his time with the team, the Brit has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record by claiming six of his seven world titles with the team and has also broken numerous records including most wins, pole positions and podiums in F1 history,

Hamilton will make the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season on a multi-year deal, replacing Carlos Sainz and will partner up with Charles Leclerc, who has also signed a long-term contract with the team.

Lewis Hamilton is determined to leave Mercedes on a high before he departs for Ferrari

The W15 will be the final Mercedes machine the Brit will drive

The 39-year-old will partner Charles Leclerc

Brundle: Mercedes will see 2024 as farewell tour

The 39-year-old has vowed to leave Mercedes on a high and give his all in the 2024 season, and Sky f1 pundit Brundle believes he and the team will continue their ‘wonderful’ relationship right until the final race.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, he said: “I have no doubt he will give it absolutely everything he’s got until the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi for Mercedes-Benz.

“He’ll be wearing those overalls, holding that steering wheel, representing 1,500 people. If everybody’s smart in that, and I think they are all very smart people, they’ve had such a wonderful relationship together, Hamilton and Mercedes-Benz, and Toto and the team, I think they’ll see it as a farewell tour.

“That’s how I think they should and will treat it, and then wish him farewell and hope that he loses in a Ferrari.”

