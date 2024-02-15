Horner reveals Verstappen reaction to Red Bull investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has denied reports that he and key members of his team had fallen out over allegations surrounding the Brit's conduct.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' that have been levelled against him, allegations that he 'completely' denies.

While the 50-year-old has stayed as team boss throughout the investigation, it's believed that proceedings may last into the first race of the season, with Red Bull's title defence beginning in Bahrain later this month.

There had been reports that Horner had fallen out with star driver Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, and that the three-time world champion may have been caught in the crossfire.

This was before Helmut Marko revealed that the team were just focusing on the season after a few weeks of what he called 'turbulence', and Horner himself vowed to clear his name.

Horner and Verstappen relationship 'normal'

Now, speaking at an event for the first time since the allegations were made public, Horner has revealed that reports of rifts within the team are not true.

Horner was talking as part of Red Bull's season launch event, where they unveiled their RB20 car for the first time.

"No not at all," he told Sky Sports when asked if there was any friction between him and the Verstappen family.

"I was with Jos and Max at Silverstone a couple of days ago. Max is very focused on his job. He's been very supportive and I'm looking forward to the season ahead with him."

Verstappen, on the other hand, also rubbished rumours of a rift, stating that his relationship with his boss was "like normal".

"It is very good," said Verstappen in a separate media session at the Red Bull season launch.

"We have seen each other quite a couple of times, I've been on the simulator, he was also there when we were filming. We have achieved a lot of things together so that doesn't change suddenly."

