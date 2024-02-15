Marko hopes for 'control' amid Horner investigation

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has remained coy on Christian Horner's prospects of staying on as team principal with the team, but has said that the world champions are 'well prepared' for the season.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation within the team, after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by De Telegraaf.

While Horner - who has been in charge of the team since their inception in the sport back in 2005 - will remain as team principal amid the investigation, the hearing is expected to last for some time, potentially even into the first couple of races of the upcoming season.

It has been revealed that Horner - who 'completely' denies the claims and has vowed to clear his name - will be present at the team's car unveiling later on Thursday, to launch the team's title defence following an incredible 2023.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have worked together at Red Bull since 2005

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Marko calls for Red Bull calm

Now, Marko has finally broken his silence on the masses of rumours and stories that are circling Red Bull at the moment, or what he calls 'turbulence'.

The Austrian believes that the team are in a good place to start the season off well, something they will need to do if they are to keep the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari at bay.

“I can't tell you that or anything else on this topic," he told OE24 about the Horner allegations.

"As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you will not hear anything from me. This is an ongoing process.

"I hope that we can quickly get our turbulence under control. Luckily, our car is ready and we are well prepared.”

