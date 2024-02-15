Red Bull make Horner revelation ahead of RB20 launch

Red Bull have confirmed that team principal Christian Horner will be in attendance at the launch of their 2024 challenger – the RB20 – on Thursday.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation by the team due to allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The 50-year-old has denied these accusations and is set to make his first public appearance since the ordeal began at the launch of the team’s 2024 car.

Horner had been to meet with the internal investigator hired by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, on Friday.

Christian Horner is currently under investigation by Red Bull over allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'

But the team boss is expected to attend the launch of the RB20 on Thursday

The 2024 car has already taken to the track in a test at Silverstone

Horner to attend RB20 launch

It is not known whether the team boss, who has been with the team since they debuted in the sport in 2005, will address the allegations in interviews at the RB20’s launch in Milton Keynes.

But there is no doubt that it will overshadow the event and will be the focus of attention in questions put to him and his drivers’ Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The investigations are expected to continue for the next few weeks and it could potentially run past the first race of the season in Bahrain in March.

Pre-season testing will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit the week before, with the RB20 having already completed some laps in a shakedown session at Silverstone on Tuesday.

