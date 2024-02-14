Red Bull F1 car launch 2024: When is it and how to watch live

The Red Bull team have set their sights on another dominant season, revealing their 2024 challenger, the RB20, tomorrow (Thursday, February 15).

Last year, Red Bull put on an absolute masterclass performance. They stormed to 21 victories out of 22 races, shattering the record for most wins in a single season and amassing a colossal 860 points, another new benchmark.

At the centre of this hurricane was Max "Mad Max" Verstappen, who carved his name into the history books with his most dominant season in F1 yet.

With a record 19 wins out of 22 races and a total of 575 points, Verstappen secured his third world championship at just 26 years old, leaving everyone wondering just how many more titles he can rack up with Red Bull under his wings.

The good news for Red Bull and their fans is that the Dutchman is locked in for the long haul. He pencilled down the longest contract on the grid, keeping him with the team until at least 2028.

Sergio Perez also proved his worth with two crucial wins in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, ultimately securing second place in the Driver's Championship. With a new contract tying him to the team until 2024, the Mexican is poised to play a key role in Red Bull's continued success.

When is the Red Bull F1 car launch in 2024?

Red Bull are set to unveil the RB20 on Thursday, February 15, at 7:30pm UK time, officially kicking off their title defence campaign.

This translates to 8:30pm CET, 11:30am PST, 2:30pm EST, and 9:30pm EET. Tune in from Canada at 2:30pm or Australia at 6:30am on Friday.

How to watch Red Bull 2024 car launch live

The reigning champions will stream the event live on their official YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into the car that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will pilot in their quest for a historic three-peat.

Red Bull also confirmed that Team Principal Christian Horner will be present at the launch along with Verstappen, Perez and F1 Academy drivers Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

You can watch the Red Bull 2024 car launch live here:

