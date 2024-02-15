Red Bull reveal STUNNING RB20 as Horner promises 'new chapter'

Red Bull have launched their 2024 challenger, the RB20, in a slick production at their Milton Keynes headquarters.

Team principal Christian Horner played a massive part in the launch event despite the accusations of inappropriate conduct hanging over his head, answering questions about the organisation's history and future direction.

Horner was joined on-stage by Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, David Coulthard and Adrian Newey, as well as Red Bull Academy Programme drivers Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi among others - as well as the revamped Red Bull F1 car.

The team were also launching their 'Forever Rebl' initiative for their 20th season in the sport, promising a number of events throughout the year.

Right then... ready? 😄 pic.twitter.com/LVXcGXuptN — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 15, 2024

Red Bull provided a first look at the RB20 that Max Verstappen will drive in 2024

The RB20 is widely expected to take Max Verstappen to the F1 title in 2024

Horner: A new chapter starts today

In a statement at the launch, Horner said: "This is a momentous year in the team's history. Over the past 20 years, Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula One and it has done it by being determined to do things differently, by being committed to playing hard and racing even harder and by being utterly focused on competing for the biggest prizes in the sport.

"We’ve been lucky enough to do that on multiple occasions and seven drivers’ titles, six constructors’ championship wins and 113 race victories to date demonstrate the success of Red Bull’s vision for the team. The latest chapter of that story starts today with the RB20.

"It’s going to a thrilling and hugely competitive season but as we saw last year, this is a team operating at the peak of its powers and in Max and Checo we have two drivers who can deliver at every circuit, in any conditions, so I’m confident that, just as we have done for the past 20 years, we can compete for podiums, wins and hopefully more championships."

