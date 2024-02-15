Verstappen tells Red Bull fans to prepare for 'radical' new livery

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joked that Red Bull's new car will feature a 'radical new design', having previously leaked that it will be 'exactly the same' as 2023.

The Dutchman claimed 19 F1 race victories in his RB19 car from last season, breaking multiple records on his way to a third consecutive world championship title.

That particular car was described by team principal Christian Horner as being the 'most successful in F1 history' and key Red Bull figures have suggested that the 2024 car will be an 'evolution' of that design.

Verstappen gave away earlier this month that the car will look very similar to the Red Bull livery that we have become so familiar with, causing some fans to suggest that he had ruined the surprise of the car unveiling event.

On the eve of Red Bull's big season launch party, Verstappen has now gone the other way, making a very tongue-in-cheek remark about the difference in this year's challenger.

Red Bull will reveal their 2024 challenger later on Thursday

Max Verstappen dominated F1 in 2023

Verstappen's Red Bull 2024 prediction

The RB20 has a lot to live up to following it's predecessor, but there's no doubt that the team are in a great place to try and retain both of their world championships titles, despite the 'turbulence' - as Helmut Marko described it - that is surrounding the team at the moment.

Now, seemingly in good sprits, Verstappen has teased Red Bull fans once again, in a live gaming event.

"Get ready for a radical new design," the three-time world champion proclaimed.

Especially the livery, it's so different."

Which Verstappen statement was true will be revealed later this evening, at a special event being streamed on the team's YouTube channel.

