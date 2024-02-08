Verstappen hints HUGE details over key Red Bull decision

Max Verstappen has hinted that one part of the RB20 will remain the same this year, compared with previous Red Bull iterations.

According to the Dutchman, the RB20 will have ‘exactly the same’ livery as the previous cars, meaning that fans don’t have a lot to look forward to on the colour scheme front.

The legendary RB19 won all but one of the 22 grands prix on offer last season, and this year’s car is set to be an evolution of that design, according to Adrian Newey.

Aiming to match Sebastian Vettel’s historic run with the same team, Verstappen has a chance in 2024 to do what only four drivers before him have done in achieving the feat of winning four consecutive world championship titles.

Red Bull aim to replicate historic 2023 season

A lack of change in the team's livery may not be the most exciting thing for Red Bull fans – but it will go down as one of the most noticeable parts of their legacy further down the line.

The team are set to reveal their car on February 15 from their base at Milton Keynes, six days before pre-season testing starts in Bahrain ahead of the new season.

On a sim-racing based livestream, Verstappen can be heard confirming that the car will look ‘exactly the same’ for the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen on the RB20 livery, which will be released on February 15:



“It’s going to look exactly the same [as the previous car].”#F1 pic.twitter.com/TvhAvp5KK9 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) February 7, 2024

