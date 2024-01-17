Verstappen makes 2024 racing return with VERY unexpected results

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 17 January 2024 20:57

Max Verstappen's return to racing for 2024 didn't quite go as planned after the three-time Formula 1 world champion finished way down the order.

The Dutchman's return to the grid had been confirmed as part of a sim racing venture for Team Redline as part of a 'Real Racers Never Quit' event.

Verstappen's appearances for the team now come following a multi-year partnership with Red Bull having been announced.

Verstappen's clumsy RRNQ 2024 start

The Daytona event is the first of six RRNQ races for the championship and the next race is set to take place in Fuji although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

The first RRNQ for 2024 was held at the US based Daytona circuit, where the traditional stateside 24-hour race is held.

Max Verstappen was unstoppable on his way to a third world championship last season

Max Verstappen is a big sim racing fan and takes part in multiple races

However, it was a day to forget for Verstappen as he only managed to finish down in eighth after a clumsy return to action, according to GPblog.

After running in fifth place early on, a collision with another car around 10 minutes into the event pitched him into a spin and out of contention.

Although he was able to continue, hopes of a victory were effectively dashed.

For long periods he then ran in ninth place but a late crash in front of him saw him promoted a position.

It's not the first time the triple world champion has been left humbled on the computer screen having been beaten by an amateur sim racer in December.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live