Huge shock as amateur racer beats F1 champion Verstappen

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 7 December 2023 11:57 - Updated: 12:15

An amateur sim racer achieved the extraordinary feat of defeating three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen in a thrilling climax at the Heineken Player 0.0 finale.

The competition saw several formidable competitors do battle, including local winners from tournaments in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

But it was Red Bull star Verstappen's fellow countryman, Floris Wijers, an amateur racer, who narrowly pipped him to victory in an intense 14-lap battle around the virtual Zandvoort circuit.

Max Verstappen was beaten by amateur racer Floris Wijers in the Heineken sim racing competition

Max Verstappen only failed to win on three occasions in the 2023 F1 season

Verstappen: Inspiring event

Wijers showed remarkable tenacity to beat Verstappen, who has seldom tasted defeat, after picking up wins in 19 of 2023's 22 F1 grands prix.

"Competing against such passionate racers was a unique opportunity to share my passion for the sport with race fans," Verstappen said after the event.

"It's inspiring to see how Player 0.0 brings together diverse talents united by a commitment to safe driving, and hopefully will be an inspiration for anyone looking to get into racing."

The sim racing competition was held at Heineken's first Amsterdam brewery. The Heineken Player 0.0 campaign, a joint initiative by Heineken and Verstappen, introduced an innovative virtual racing experience, which allows winning gamers to pit their wits against Verstappen.

Aligned with Heineken's responsible consumption platform, When You Drive, Never Drink, Player 0.0 expands into virtual racing, highlighting that the best drivers opt not to drink before getting behind the wheel.

READ MORE: F1 pundit Kravitz reveals moment Perez 'really annoyed' Verstappen