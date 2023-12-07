F1 pundit Kravitz reveals moment Perez 'really annoyed' Verstappen

Matthew Hobkinson

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has claimed that Max Verstappen was 'really annoyed' with Sergio Perez after the Red Bull star won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

There were only three occasions this year where Verstappen did not claim victory – Jeddah, Baku and Singapore.

And the Marina Bay Circuit was the only race where a Red Bull driver was not stood on the top step, with Carlos Sainz sparking wild celebrations for Ferrari.

And even in a season where he claimed 19 victories out of a possible 22, it appears that Verstappen was still frustrated about the ones that got away.

Sergio Perez claimed victory twice for Red Bull in 2023

Max Verstappen would finish the season with an incredible 19 wins out of 22 races

Yet Ted Kravitz has revealed that the Dutchman was not best pleased after one race in particular

As Kravitz has now revealed that despite being team-mates with Perez, such is the cut-throat nature of F1, that Verstappen was not best pleased when the Mexican claimed victory in Saudi Arabia at the start of the season.

Kravitz: Perez annoyed Verstappen

“The relentless nature of the pursuit of perfection, and that was it,” Kravitz told the Sky Sports F1 podcast regarding Verstappen and Red Bull's season. “They never gave up, and he never wanted to give up being perfect.

“And, you know, there were some races that showed that you have to be perfect. Max had to be perfect.

“There was enough of competition left for them to be caught if they had slipped up in any way.

“And Max himself hadn’t got to grips with a car in Azerbaijan and in Saudi Arabia, which Checo won, but after that it was as if those disappointments and those annoyances, and remember how annoying it was after Saudi – do you remember the Checo celebration and Jos not wanting to say well done to Checo – so he was really annoyed.

“Max was really annoyed. And that’s what made him carry on so relentlessly for perfection.”

