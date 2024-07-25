F1 News Today: Verstappen set for Belgian Grand Prix penalty as MASSIVE impact of Hungary crash revealed
Max Verstappen is set to serve a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgium Grand Prix after a difficult weekend in Hungary.
F1 team reveal MASSIVE impact of Hungary crash
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have revealed the massive forces involved in Yuki Tsunoda's qualifying shunt at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Norris delivers ruthless track conduct WARNING after missed wins
Lando Norris has issued a warning regarding his track conduct after a series of missed wins.
F1 winner details 5am return after UNUSUAL post-race celebration
Formula 1's newest race winner has lifted the lid on his unorthodox post-race celebrations following his maiden victory in the sport.
Red Bull boss 'surprised' by MAJOR Hamilton decision
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has admitted he was taken aback by Lewis Hamilton's decision to depart Mercedes.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep