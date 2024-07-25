F1 News Today: Verstappen set for Belgian Grand Prix penalty as MASSIVE impact of Hungary crash revealed

Max Verstappen is set to serve a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgium Grand Prix after a difficult weekend in Hungary.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team reveal MASSIVE impact of Hungary crash

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have revealed the massive forces involved in Yuki Tsunoda's qualifying shunt at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris delivers ruthless track conduct WARNING after missed wins

Lando Norris has issued a warning regarding his track conduct after a series of missed wins.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 winner details 5am return after UNUSUAL post-race celebration

Formula 1's newest race winner has lifted the lid on his unorthodox post-race celebrations following his maiden victory in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull boss 'surprised' by MAJOR Hamilton decision

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has admitted he was taken aback by Lewis Hamilton's decision to depart Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Related