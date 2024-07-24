Norris delivers ruthless track conduct WARNING after missed wins
Norris delivers ruthless track conduct WARNING after missed wins
Lando Norris has issued a warning regarding his track conduct after a series of missed wins.
Since his maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix, the McLaren star has come close to clinching a second but has so far failed to do so.
The Brit has become increasingly frustrated with his results, especially after he took the lead from team-mate Oscar Piastri in Hungary, and was forced to give it back at the end.
Norris also missed out on a win in Austria as he battled Max Verstappen for the lead, when the pair crashed and the Brit retired from the race.
Norris discusses winning mentality
Despite the incident, Norris stated he did not need an apology from the Dutchman and insisted they were still friends.
His leniency towards the situation has led to some criticising his ‘nice guy’ attitude, arguing that he cannot be friends with Verstappen if he wants to compete against him.
“I don't really care what people say,” Norris told Autosport.
“I’m a nice guy, and I try to be respectful in every way that I can. But that has absolutely zero relevance for what happens on track.
“As much as people want to just come up with their own thoughts and talk about these things, what happened 10 years ago and 15 and 20 years ago was completely different to now.
“So if I want, I can be a lot more of a d**k and act like an idiot and have that persona and make people think that, but I don't need to, I don't want to.
“I still want to make jokes and have fun and laugh and I don't care what people say.
“I'm just enjoying my life. Simple as that. But when I put my helmet on, I don't care what people say.
“I'll do what I’ve got to do to win. It's quite simple.”
