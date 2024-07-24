close global

F1 News Today: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton

Christian Horner revealed he was blindsided by Max Verstappen's antics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which may have affected his performance levels.

Verstappen tipped to replace Hamilton despite Mercedes FEUD

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, despite the Dutchman's discontent towards the team at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange

Daniel Ricciardo has belatedly received an apology from his team after a 'wrong' strategy hampered his efforts at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback as major exit announced

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will return to Formula 1 20 months after resigning from his position leading the Scuderia.

Schumacher's RARE Ferrari F1 car set for multi-million dollar sale

The general public is set to get the chance to own a piece of Formula 1 history soon, with one of Michael Schumacher's rare Ferrari F1 cars set to go up for auction.

Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting

Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a chance meeting between himself and champion Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo
F1 Standings

