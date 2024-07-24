F1 News Today: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton
F1 News Today: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton
Christian Horner revealed he was blindsided by Max Verstappen's antics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which may have affected his performance levels.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen tipped to replace Hamilton despite Mercedes FEUD
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, despite the Dutchman's discontent towards the team at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
Daniel Ricciardo has belatedly received an apology from his team after a 'wrong' strategy hampered his efforts at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback as major exit announced
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will return to Formula 1 20 months after resigning from his position leading the Scuderia.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher's RARE Ferrari F1 car set for multi-million dollar sale
The general public is set to get the chance to own a piece of Formula 1 history soon, with one of Michael Schumacher's rare Ferrari F1 cars set to go up for auction.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting
Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a chance meeting between himself and champion Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 driver return CONFIRMED at Spa
- 6 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton hints ownership move as 'extraordinary' meeting confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting
- Yesterday 22:57
Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
- Yesterday 21:57
Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex
- Yesterday 21:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep