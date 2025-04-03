Yuki Tsunoda has revealed Christian Horner’s message to him following his promotion to Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver will replace Liam Lawson from Suzuka onwards, whilst the Kiwi racer returns to Racing Bulls after Red Bull bosses concluded he had been promoted too soon.

Lawson failed to make it out of Q1 during qualifying or score a single point in Australia and China, not only detrimental to Red Bull’s constructors’ championship chances but also Verstappen’s drivers’ title.

Without a team-mate to help Verstappen in the top ten McLaren have dominated the opening two rounds, and Tsunoda will be expected to aid his team-mate further up the field in Japan.

Can Tsunoda flourish at Red Bull?

Prior to the Japanese GP, Tsunoda underwent simulator work at Red Bull's base in Milton Keynes, where Horner's expectations for the Japanese driver were revealed.

Speaking on the F1 Chequered Flag Podcast Tsunoda said: “I heard expectations from him [Horner], what he was expecting from myself and what kind of team dynamics they are having.”

When asked what those expectations from Horner were, Tsunoda continued: “Be close as much as possible to Max [Verstappen]. You know in the end Red Bull Racing are focused on Max to score a drivers’ championship. Maybe in some races I can help him with his strategy.

“But also he promised me that in some situations if I’m able to be ahead of Max he wouldn’t necessarily ask me to swap the position.

“I’m sure it won’t be easy anyway to straight away beat Max, also I just have to get used to the car. Still I’m very excited.”

Despite concerns regarding the second Red Bull seat, Tsunoda has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with two consecutive Q3 appearances in his opening two races, form he will be hoping to carry over to his new team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton confirms stunning new plans as Horner reflects on 'cruel' decision

Related