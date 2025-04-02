Horner admits 'cruel' decision in Lawson Red Bull axing

Christian Horner has spoken out about the ‘cruel’ decision he had to make in replacing Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull have come under fire for Lawson’s recent demotion, with some labelling the decision as brutal, including Ralf Schumacher who claimed Helmut Marko pushed the youngster 'too hard'.

However, Horner has spoken out about the cutthroat nature of Lawson's axe and acknowledged whilst the decision appears cruel, the 23-year-old's return to Racing Bulls will save his career.

"Of course, it's horrible because you're taking away someone's dreams and aspirations, but sometimes you've got to be cruel to be kind, and I think that in this instance, this is not the end for Liam,” Horner said to Sky Sports ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

"I was very clear with him, is that it's a sample of two races. I think that we've asked too much of you too soon."

Should Lawson have been axed from Red Bull?

Lawson was drafted into F1 midway through the 2024 season to replace Daniel Ricciardo, and had only started 11 races before being promoted to Red Bull.

Following the announcement that Lawson would replace Sergio Perez, there was initial scepticism that Tsunoda was not chosen, particularly since he’d acquired Racing Bull’s main bulk of points in 2024 and emerged as the team’s leader.

"We have to accept, I think we were asking too much of him [Lawson] too soon,” Horner added.

“And so this is for him to, again, nurture that talent that we know that he has, back in the Racing Bulls seat, whilst giving Yuki the opportunity and looking to make use of the experience that he has."

