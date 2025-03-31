Horner in firing line as 'reckless' verdict given on Red Bull

Christian Horner and Red Bull have been criticised by Ralf Schumacher after their recent decision to drop Liam Lawson from the Formula 1 team after two races.

Whilst Lawson’s performances did not meet Red Bull management’s expectations, after the Kiwi failed to score a single point in Australia and China, Schumacher claims that the team have made the wrong decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ German edition he said: "For me, it still all seems a bit reckless. And I think Red Bull urgently needs to draw conclusions from this. I think it's just not really working together anymore.

“Christian Horner also seems to have made the wrong decision – I'm sorry to have to say it like this. We'll hopefully ask him at the next race, or at the latest the race after that, whether he would make the same decision again.”

“In my opinion, he backed the wrong horses, lost the good people – and this is the result. So, in terms of management, it was and still is really bad.”

Have Red Bull made the right decision?

Despite Schumacher’s doubt Red Bull enter the Japanese Grand Prix with Yuki Tsunoda in their ranks, a driver who has enjoyed an impressive run of form at the beginning of 2025 with consecutive Q3 appearances.

This follows a strong 2024 season where he not only bested every team-mate thrown at him during his time with Racing Bulls, but also acquired their main bulk of points and was thus entirety deserving of the Red Bull promotion.

Tsunoda could remedy Red Bull's second driver woes, with the Japanese driver revealing he was ready for the pressure attached to the role ahead of his home grand prix.

However, this has not stopped Schumacher from branding Red Bull’s driver swap saga as a minor ‘failure’, and claimed that Helmut Marko pushed Lawson too hard.

“As for the young drivers: Red Bull invests so much time and money in developing them, and Dr. Marko often has a lucky hand. But now I have to say, this isn't a total failure, but it's also not far from Dr. Helmut Marko, who pushed Liam Lawson too hard. And I think two races are simply too few for a young driver,” Schumacher added.

“They should have worked with him more. That's why I say: The whole thing is senseless, and I'm genuinely surprised. And what we can't ignore is that they're now also destabilising the Racing Bulls, who were doing great. But it seems to make absolutely no difference what's happening there."

