Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting
Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting
Toto Wolff has recently opened up about a chance meeting between himself and champion Max Verstappen.
The Mercedes team principal was left blindsided after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gives powerful statement as FIERCE Verstappen rival finally apologises
READ MORE: Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch
Hamilton’s seat remains unfilled, with Wolff publicly courting former rival and champion Max Verstappen.
Reports have ranged from offers of a lucrative salary to the Mercedes boss confirming Verstappen was the number one target for the vacant seat.
Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?
Despite rumours that he could switch to Mercedes, Verstappen has reiterated he is happy at Red Bull despite reports of an internal power struggle.
However, Wolff’s pursuit of Verstappen has not ended with the boss making cryptic comments regarding the champion’s F1 future at the Austrian Grand Prix.
When asked whether he would ‘bet his life’ that Max Verstappen would still be driving a Red Bull next year, the Mercedes boss refused to provide a clear answer.
"I would bet my life that Max will be driving a Formula 1 car next year,” Wolff said.
The Austrian has further fuelled rumours about his relationship with Verstappen, after making a joke in a recent interview with oe24.
READ MORE: Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare
Both Verstappen and Wolff live in Monaco, where the interviewer inferred that the pair would regularly bumped into each other.
In response the Mercedes boss jested with the interviewer, inferring that the two rarely met, especially not by chance in fast food chain McDonalds.
“That happens rather rarely. It's not like we meet by chance at McDonald's,” he said.
READ MORE: Newey reveals key Horner relationship change
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton hints ownership move as 'extraordinary' meeting confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 29 minutes ago
Wolff jests over chance Verstappen McDONALD'S meeting
- 1 hour ago
Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as F1 icon makes shock return
- Yesterday 20:16
Why Hamilton’s Verstappen response forms big part of Ferrari move plan
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep