Newey reveals key Horner relationship change

Red Bull's technical guru Adrian Newey has revealed a change in his relationship with Christian Horner since announcing his resignation.

It was recently announced that Newey will leave the team at the beginning of 2025, bringing to an end a partnership that has lasted almost two decades.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

READ MORE: F1 driver signing 'to be ANNOUNCED' before Hungarian GP

Newey has long been revered as a design genius in his time spent with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, with whom he has won 13 world championship titles.

The Newey-designed RB20 will go down in history as the most successful car of all time, winning 21 out of the 22 races in 2023 and allowing Max Verstappen to cruise to his third consecutive world championship title.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Newey reveals more relaxed environment

While the exact reason for Newey's departure has not been given, the ongoing turbulence surrounding team principal Horner is largely thought to have upset the 65-year-old, who managed to negotiate down his long period of gardening leave.

Where Newey will go next remains unclear, with Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren all being linked with the design guru's services over the past few months.

Now, in a column with The Times, Newey has revealed what his day-to-day life is like with Red Bull now that he has announced his departure.

READ MORE: Horner stuns Goodwood crowd with brutally honest Red Bull admission

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have worked together since 2006

He suggested in the interview that his relationship with Horner has a more 'relaxed' element to it, with the pair having been good friends over a long period of success with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"I resigned from the Red Bull F1 team in May but kept the same office, although now I’m working on an F1-inspired hypercar for the company that anyone can buy," Newey revealed.

"The RB17 is a unique challenge: it’s designed for drivers from those with a low level of experience right up to somebody used to a racetrack. Just 50 are being built — I’ve already ordered mine.

"I still eat lunch in the canteen with Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull F1. Pasta in a creamy mushroom sauce is a favourite. It certainly feels more relaxed now I’ve stepped away from motorsport. After lunch I work at my drawing board. I’ve always designed with a pen and paper rather than a computer."

READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop

Related