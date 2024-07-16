F1 driver signing 'to be ANNOUNCED' before Hungarian GP

Another seat on the 2025 Formula 1 grid has reportedly been snapped up, with an announcement set to be made ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

After a thrilling race at Silverstone last time out, F1 heads to Budapest this weekend for what should be a competitive race around the Hungaroring.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

READ MORE: Rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat

Of course, not so long ago, the Hungarian GP threw up a shock result, when in 2022, Esteban Ocon took an unlikely victory for Alpine.

It was Ocon's only grand prix victory to date, and as such, the track will likely hold a special place in his heart. Perhaps due to this, it looks like the Frenchman's next move will be announced in Budapest in the coming days.

F1 heads to Hungary this weekend

Esteban Ocon won the 2022 Hungarian GP with Alpine

F1 driver signing announcement 'imminent'

It was announced last month that Ocon would be leaving his current team, Alpine, at the end of 2024, and he is on the lookout for a new seat for 2025 and beyond.

According to one outlet, however, Ocon has already signed with a team for next season - Haas.

In a recent Q&A, F1 pundit Andrew Benson revealed to BBC Sport that the deal is set to be announced imminently.

"Esteban Ocon has signed to join Haas next season, BBC Sport has been told, and this is expected to be announced imminently, quite possibly in the run-up to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix," Benson said.

Gene Haas has reportedly decided on his driver lineup for 2025

"This comes from well-placed sources close to Haas and Mercedes, who manage the Frenchman."

Of course, if that report is accurate, it means that current Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has lost his F1 seat.

The team have already confirmed that British talent Oliver Bearman will drive for them next season, and now it looks as though he will be partnered by Ocon, leaving the Dane out of a seat.

READ MORE: Red Bull hopeful ‘underwhelms’ amid Perez troubles

Related