F1 News Today: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

Max Verstappen has expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed regulation changes for the 2026 F1 season.

Marko claims F1 stars ‘blocking’ seats from youngsters

Red Bull F1 boss Helmut Marko has admitted the sport has a problem with promoting junior drivers up the ranks.

Ricciardo reveals biggest 'FRUSTRATION' as Red Bull scrutiny grows

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that his 'biggest frustration' has been his lack of consistency behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car this season.

Red Bull fired major warning by 'incredibly quick' F1 rivals

Red Bull's F1 rivals, McLaren, have warned the champions that they have what it takes to bring the fight to the previously indomitable team.

F1 winner Ralf Schumacher reveals same-sex relationship on social media

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed he is in a relationship with a man via an announcement on his social media.

Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Alonso BLAMES Mercedes as new Hamilton role emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

  • Yesterday 07:27

Rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat

  • 20 minutes ago
F1 star a 'candidate' for move to RIVALS in 2025

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals Monaco meeting played key role in F1 momentum shift

  • 2 hours ago
Marko issues ‘Mercedes 2014’ warning in Red Bull engine update

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

  • Today 06:57
