F1 News Today: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

Max Verstappen has expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed regulation changes for the 2026 F1 season.

Marko claims F1 stars ‘blocking’ seats from youngsters

Red Bull F1 boss Helmut Marko has admitted the sport has a problem with promoting junior drivers up the ranks.

Ricciardo reveals biggest 'FRUSTRATION' as Red Bull scrutiny grows

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that his 'biggest frustration' has been his lack of consistency behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car this season.

Red Bull fired major warning by 'incredibly quick' F1 rivals

Red Bull's F1 rivals, McLaren, have warned the champions that they have what it takes to bring the fight to the previously indomitable team.

F1 winner Ralf Schumacher reveals same-sex relationship on social media

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed he is in a relationship with a man via an announcement on his social media.

