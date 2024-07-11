F1 boss delivers 'NASTY' Red Bull battle verdict

As Red Bull and McLaren’s on-track rivalry intensifies, one F1 boss has revealed whether or not it may begin to get ‘nasty’.

McLaren have been Red Bull’s nearest competitor since Lando Norris achieved a stunning maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Since losing out in Miami, Red Bull have pushed Max Verstappen for grand prix victories, culminating in a dramatic collision at the Austrian Grand Prix.

As Norris and Verstappen battled for the lead during the closing stages of the race, the pair crashed into each other, with the Brit retiring from the race and the Dutchman finishing P5.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided at the Austrian GP

Zak Brown addresses championship battle

Whilst the two drivers have publicly put the incident behind them, McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, has remained incensed at Red Bull’s attitude.

In the aftermath of Austria, Brown called out Christian Horner’s lack of respect, accusing him of encouraging Verstappen’s on-track antics.

“I'm also disappointed that at such a great team like Red Bull that the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio and what was said,” Brown said.

“We've seen there be lack of respect, whether it's financial regulations or you know sporting, on-track issues with fathers and things of that nature, and I just don't think that's how we need to go racing and we need to guide our drivers on what's right or wrong and I think had it been addressed earlier maybe that incident wouldn't have taken place.”

When asked if McLaren were ready to fight ‘nasty’ if required against Red Bull, Brown provided a measured response.

Zak Brown believes McLaren do not have to play 'nasty' with Red Bull

"We're prepared to go toe-to-toe," Brown told the media.

"Nasty is not how our McLaren goes racing. But I think you can go toe-to-toe but you don't have to be nasty about it.

"They [Red Bull] seem to at times have a win-at-all-costs mentality. That's not how we go racing. But we think you can go toe-to-toe and take the fight to them our own way."

Verstappen still leads the championship having beaten Norris last time out at Silverstone, both conceding the win to the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

