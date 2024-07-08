Wolff joins McLaren boss in BLASTING Horner
Toto Wolff is the latest team principal to criticise Christian Horner after his response to Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ collision at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull and the McLaren drivers came together after battling for the lead during the closing stages of the Austrian GP last weekend.
Whilst Verstappen finished fifth, Norris was forced to retire, with the Dutchman receiving a 10-second time penalty as a result of the contact.
Despite this Horner defended the champion and blamed Norris for the incident, insisting Verstappen is not going to change his driving style.
Toto Wolff adds to Christian Horner criticism
Horner’s reaction has prompted criticism from McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, who accused the Red Bull boss of disrespecting the regulations.
“I'm also disappointed that at such a great team like Red Bull that the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio and what was said,” Brown said ahead of the British GP. “We all have a responsibility on the pit wall to tell our drivers the dos and don'ts and what's going on in the race and so I think we need to have respect for regulations.
“We've seen there be lack of respect, whether it's financial regulations or you know sporting, on-track issues with fathers and things of that nature, and I just don't think that's how we need to go racing and we need to guide our drivers on what's right or wrong and I think had it been addressed earlier maybe that incident wouldn't have taken place.”
During the same press conference, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff backed Brown and called for greater objectivity from Horner.
“Yeah, I tend to agree with Zak," Wolff explained.
"It's always amusing to see just one-dimensional comments of team principals where you think, let's be a little bit objective at least,” Wolff said.
Despite the ongoing criticism, it was another relatively strong weekend for Red Bull on Verstappen's side of the garage.
Although struggling in parts of Sunday's British GP, the three-time champion came home second behind Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, extending his lead at the top of the drivers' standings further.
