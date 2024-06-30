F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix times - Mercedes star lands SHOCK win as Verstappen and Norris collide

Mercedes star George Russell snatched an unlikely victory at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday after some late drama between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Verstappen and Norris came together late in the race when battling for the lead, damaging both cars, with the Brit ultimately retiring and Verstappen tumbling down the order. The three-time champion was eventually given a 10-second penalty for the incident.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri overcame a difficult qualifying in Spielberg to take P2 in Sunday’s race, whilst Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium.

Further down the order, it was an impressive day for Haas, with both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finishing in the top ten to give the team their second double points finish of the season.

What happened to Max Verstappen and Lando Norris?

It was a rather uneventful race in Spielberg until the latter stages, with Verstappen having looked in a commanding position during his first two stints on the hard tyre.

However, as both drivers pitted for the medium tyre on lap 50, a slow stop for Verstappen meant the gap to Norris had closed, and on the yellow-walled rubber, it was the McLaren man who seemed to have the upper hand in terms of pace.

After several laps of close and hard racing, the two eventually collided on lap 64, with both drivers picking up a puncture and stumbling back to the pits.

Whilst Verstappen was able to get back out on track to come home in P5 - despite a 10-second penalty for his part in the collision - Norris and McLaren were forced to retire their car.

Austrian Grand Prix 2024 results

1. George Russell [Mercedes]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.906

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +4.533

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +23.142

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +37.253

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +54.088

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +54.672

8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:00:355

9. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1:01.690

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:01.766

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1:07.056

12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1:08.325

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] +1 LAP

14. Alex Albon [Williams] +1 LAP

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] +1 LAP

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] +1 LAP

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] +1 LAP

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] +1 LAP

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams] +2 LAPS

20. Lando Norris [McLaren] +7 LAPS

Fastest Lap

Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1:07.694

