F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder

Formula 1 fans were furious due to an issue with TV coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race.

Max Verstappen finished top of the order at the Red Bull Ring, ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The result added eight valuable points to the Dutchman's tally, extending his advantage over Norris at the top of the drivers' standings in his pursuit of a fourth consecutive world title.

Lewis Hamilton's disappointing weekend continued with a P6 finish, behind Carlos Sainz and his Mercedes team-mate, George Russell.

Max Verstappen finished ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the sprint race

Fans were unable to keep track of the grid order after the timing tower disappeared

Angry viewers take to social media

While the drama was unfolding on track, fans were left frustrated after the on-screen timing tower - which shows car placements and time intervals - disappeared from view for the second half of the race.

It meant that many viewers were unable to follow their favourite drivers, or keep up to date with was what happening away from what was being shown on the screen.

F1 controls the live output, with broadcasters across the world relying on their coverage in order broadcast it on country-specific channels.

Supporters took to social media to express their anger regarding the TV blunder, which was finally resolved in the closing stages.

"Yeah well done lads remove the timing tower and show us the Alpines and a Haas so we have no bloody idea what is happening in the race," said one disgruntled fan.

Another said: "So it took them 20 laps to figure out how to bring back the timing tower.. without timings."

A third added: "Whoever controls the timing tower is on their day off."

