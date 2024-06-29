close global

Horner questions Mercedes 'motives' over Verstappen pursuit

Christian Horner has issued a strong statement to Mercedes regarding their ambitions to sign Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull boss was speaking after the three-time Formula 1 champion confirmed he would remain with the team in 2025 earlier this week.

There has been much speculation on the future of the Dutchman in recent months, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making no secret of his admiration for the reigning champion.

Speaking after the Spanish Grand Prix, Wolff admitted his team were hoping to 'convince' the 26-year-old - whose contract strictly speaking runs until 2028 - to switch sides.

Christian Horner has been involved in a war of words with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Max Verstappen has confirmed he will be at Red Bull in 2025

Red Bull boss shrugs off ongoing 'noise'

Mercedes' interest in Verstappen surfaced after their star driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be leaving the Brackley-based outfit to join Ferrari in 2025.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Horner questioned the motives behind the 'noise' being generated by Hamilton's current employers, and suggested that their pursuit of Verstappen may be a 'distraction tactic' to remove the focus from potential problems with their car.

“It only reaffirms everything that we already know,” Horner said in response to Verstappen confirming he will be part of the team next year.

“Max is an important part of our team. He’s had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars, his three world championships so far.

Mercedes are looking to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton

"We know what the future looks like. Obviously a lot of noise been made about him going elsewhere, and sometimes one just thinks that that’s a distraction tactic that’s just thrown in.

"You have to question, what are the motives behind that?

"The driver that’s created all the movement in the market [Lewis Hamilton] had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on, and chose to leave and left a vacancy at Mercedes, which is why there has now been a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat – but it won’t be Max Verstappen.”

